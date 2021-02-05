'Erased': It’s time for the next ‘revival’

Moving between the past and present, the 12-episode series weaves a beautifully complicated melodrama as Satoru narrowly stays ahead of the murderer before climaxing into a head-on confrontation. The crimes are made even more chilling after the villain is finally exposed.This is an often mentally taxing show that requires no small amount of attention to follow. The episodes are 30 minutes long and the writers concisely yet poignantly pack in tons of details.The suspense pulls you along tactfully without giving anything away as the mystery slowly unravels. It’s a well-built story and literally, not one minute of this show is wasted.

The story weighs heavily on the importance of friendship along with accepting individuals that society otherwise tosses aside. Satoru’s going back in time also gives him a chance to forge better relationships he missed the first time around. If there’s one message that Erased is trying to convey, it’s that we need to learn to accept help and trust one another.

Since his first attempt fails, when he does return to 1988 he decides to confide in his friends Kenya and Hiromi. This change is an important part of Fujinuma’s character arc over the series. It’s the changes he goes through that gives him the ability to fix the past and save the day, he becomes more courageous and it’s especially thanks to the support of those around him that he is able to learn. The show expertly connects the future with the past, and for a time travel spectacle, carries moving emotional stakes.

While the series does have its ups and downs, ‘Erased’ is a solid murder mystery. Featuring some excellent twists along the way, the show is at its best when stuck in the past. It leads to some of the more emotional challenges for its lead character, and to see him grow over the course of the story is the most satisfying of all. His dynamic with his mother and the girl he’s desperate to save provide some great moments onscreen, and had the series not overused melodramatic tropes to present unpleasant people and topics it probably would have been flawless. A solid ensemble of supporting characters such as his close friend Kenya’s keen perception and his mother Sachiko’s upstanding righteousness push Satoru along when he finds himself stuck.

The Japanese manga, already became an anime series and a live-action film in 2016 before being given the Netflix treatment. But the Netflix drama series is the closest depiction of the original material which makes it the most authentic watch out of all the adaptations. If you could turn back time and stop an unforgivable tragedy from happening, wouldn’t you? Since you can’t actually do that, so make sure to watch this amazing drama to know how it can feel to time travel at least.

*Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 10th grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka