3 film societies boycott federation’s 50th anniversary

They expressed their disappointment and sadness at learning that Bashundhara Group was the sponsor, as there has been an allegation of the rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia against Bashundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir which has been one of the most talked-about topics in recent times.
In a joint statement, Moutusi Zubaida Rahman and Rifat Khan Anik, the president and general secretary of the Zahir Raihan Film Society, made clear their intention to boycott the FFSB’s event, expressing similar disappointment. In fact, the society named after Bangladesh’s pioneering filmmaker was the first to boycott on these grounds.
The Jagannath University Film Society stated in its boycott statement that the FFSB could not maintain its moral stance “while accepting funding from the Bashundhara group and Anvir”; however, it also stated that it would participate in FFSB events in the future if it could regain its moral stance.
Despite these three associations’ boycotting, FFSB held its celebration event at BSA’s National Theatre Hall on Sunday, which was joined by Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud as the chief guest.
Regarding the decision of the three film societies over the sponsorship, FFSB general secretary Belayat Hossain Mamun said that FFSB approached many for sponsorship as it needed funds to organise such a big event and Bashundhara Group stepped forward with sponsorship. The members of FFSB have the right to take their decisions and FFSB welcomes their stances, he said.
In the event, the ‘Best Film Council of Six Decades Award’ was given to the selected film councils out of hundreds of film councils for their special contribution to the excellence of the country’s film culture, including the Zahir Raihan Film Society.
On 26 April, 2021, police recovered the hanging body of Munia from a flat in the capital’s Gulshan area. Munia’s elder sister, Nusrat Jahan Tania, filed a case against Anvir that night accusing him of incitement to suicide, stating that Munia was in a relationship with Anvir who regularly visited her at the Gulshan apartment.
The police however, in September 2021 saidt hat it has not found any evidence against Bashundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and eight other accused in college student Mosarat Jahan Munia rape and murder case.
Later however a rape and murder case was filed against Anvir at the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, which appointed the PBI to investigate. However PBI has been unable to submit the investigation report as yet.