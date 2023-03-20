3 film societies boycott federation’s 50th anniversary

Three leading film societies abstained from the Federation of Film Societies of Bangladesh (FFSB)’s golden jubilee celebration event which was held on Sunday at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Zahir Raihan Film Society and Jahangirnagar Cine Society, two film societies affiliated with Jahangirnagar University, as well as Jagannath University Cinema Society, a member of the FFSB, boycotted the ceremony once it emerged that the Bashundhara Group was one of the sponsors of the event.

In a joint statement signed by its president Nafis Mahmud and general secretary Bhabna Mukherjee, the Jahangirnagar Cine Society announced its decision to abstain from the ceremony, stating that the celebration event lost its moral position by taking sponsorship from such an entity.