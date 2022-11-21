Miss World Bangladesh resumes after two years

It was said at the press conference that actress Sara Zaker and model-actress Sadia Islam Mou will be judges of Miss World Bangladesh-2022.
Omicon Entertainment and Omicon Group chairman Mehdi Hasan said, “Miss World Bangladesh does not look for any model. Through this competition we look for role models.”
“We are starting the pageant with the aim of finding such a role model, this time as well,” he added.
Sara Zaker could not attend the press conference as she was outside of the country.
The other judge Sadia Islam Mou said, "I feel honoured to be a judge in an event like this. The slogan of the pageant, ‘Beauty with Purpose’ is wonderful as well. So I want to say, go ahead women. Of course you can do it.”
Two former Miss World Bangladesh winners Jessia Islam and Jannatul Ferdous Oishee were also present at the press conference.
The registration of Miss World Bangladesh-2022 has begun already. Interested contestants can register themselves through the Facebook page or official website (www.missworldbangladesh.com) of the event till 25 November.
The first ever Miss World Bangladesh pageant was held in 2017. And, the following two editions of the event were held respectively in 2018 and 2019.
Jessia Islam was the champion in the first season, Jannatul Ferdous Oishi in the second and Nanjeba Torsa in the third season. All three of them are now working in dramas, films and commercials.
The competition was canceled due to the corona outbreak after that. This event is resuming again with the new edition after two years.