Miss World Bangladesh resumes after two years

It was said at the press conference that actress Sara Zaker and model-actress Sadia Islam Mou will be judges of Miss World Bangladesh-2022.

Omicon Entertainment and Omicon Group chairman Mehdi Hasan said, “Miss World Bangladesh does not look for any model. Through this competition we look for role models.”

“We are starting the pageant with the aim of finding such a role model, this time as well,” he added.

Sara Zaker could not attend the press conference as she was outside of the country.