Emmy-Winning Writer, Comedian Kevin Rooney passes away at 71

Emmy-winning author and comedian Kevin Rooney passed away on 9 July at home in Los Angeles. Rooney had reached age 71.

Rooney died after a protracted struggle with diabetes and end-stage renal failure, according to his wife Carole Raphaelle Davis and friend and former assistant Jay Mandyam.

Veteran stand-up comedian Rooney earned two Emmys for writing on HBO's Dennis Miller Live in 1994 and 1995. He also worked with Jay Leno and coached Judd Apatow and other emerging comics.