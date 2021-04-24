Five things to watch for at the Oscars

Travelers passing through Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday might notice a slight commotion -- for one night only, it is doubling as the venue for the Oscars.

While passengers jumping on a train most likely won't get a glimpse past the tight security, here are five things that movie fans watching the 93rd Academy Awards from home should look out for:

'Nomadland' sweep?

Going into Sunday, "Nomadland" is the clearest best picture Oscar frontrunner in years.

So barring a dramatic shock, the question may be just how many Oscars Chloe Zhao's road movie can win.

If the heavily improvised film lands the prize for best adapted screenplay early in the night, a serious sweep could be on the cards.

And Zhao -- who would be the second woman, and the first of color to win best director -- could equal another remarkable record.

Nobody has won more Oscars in a night than Walt Disney's four in 1953. Zhao is up for golden statuettes for editing, screenplay, directing and as a producer for best picture.