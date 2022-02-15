'Gor (The Grave)' and 'Bishwoshundori' jointly win best film award

Eminent artistes Anwara Begum and Raisul Islam Asad won the lifetime achievement awards for 2020 for their enormous contributions to the film industry.
Gazi Rakayet has been given the best director award for his film 'Gor'. Siam Ahmed was named the best actor for leading role in film 'Bishwoshundori', while the best actress in leading role award 2020 went to Deepanwita Martin for film 'Gor'.
The best actor in supporting role award went to Fazlur Rahman Babu for film 'Bishwoshundori' while Aparna Ghose won the best supporting actress award for film 'Gondi'. Misha Sawdagor was awarded best actor in a negative role for film 'Bir'.
Mugdhota Morshed Wriddhi won the best child artiste award for film 'Gondi'. Belal Khan bagged the best music director's award for the song 'Bishshash Jodi Jayre' of the film 'Hridoy Jurey', while late Md Sahidur Rahman won the award in the best dance director category for film 'Bishwoshundori'.
The best singer award went to Imran Mahmudul (film 'Bishwoshundori'), while Dilshad Nahar Kona and Somnur Monir Konal were jointly got the best female singer awards for their songs in 'Bishwoshundori' and 'Bir' films.
Documentary 'Bangabandhur Rajnoitik Jibon o Bangladesher Obbhyudoy' directed by Syed Ashique Rahman, was awarded in the best documentary category, while short film 'Aarong', directed by Jannatul Ferdaus ,was awarded in the best short film category.
The other award winners are: Kabir Bakul (best lyricist), Imran Mahmudul (best composer), Gazi Rakayet (story), Gazi Rakayet (screenwriter), Fakhrul Arefeen Khan (dialogue), Shariful Islam (editor), Uttam Kumar Guha (best art direction), Pankaj Palit and Mahbub Ullah Niaz (jointly for best cinematographer), Md Shahadat Hasan Badhon (special award under best child artist category), Kazi Selim Ahmed (sound designer), Enamtara Begum (costume) and Mohammad Ali Babul (makeup).