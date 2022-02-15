'Gor (The Grave)' and 'Bishwoshundori' jointly win best film award

The names of the winners of the National Film Award 2020 have been announced in 27 categories. The information ministry issued a gazette notification to this end Tuesday, reports BSS.

'Gor (The Grave)' and 'Bishwoshundori' movies jointly won the award in the best film category. Gor (The Grave) was jointly produced by Gazi Rakayet and Faridur Reza Sagar while Anjan Chowdhury was the producer of 'Bishwoshundori'.