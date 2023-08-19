Enigma of hospitalised Pori Moni and injured Shariful Razz

Thus, the couple remains in the eye of public attention, with an outpour of criticism on social media platforms.

They were separated for several months. But there was a glimmer of hope regarding their reunion since Thursday morning when some stills went viral on social media showing them together.

On the following day, Friday, it was learned that Shariful Razz left Pori Moni's place. Later, the actress was admitted to hospital with high fever in the evening. In the next scene, someone posted a picture of Shariful Razz on different Facebook groups, showing him with blood-soaked bandage on his head.

However, a mystery shrouded the image as there were no further details regarding his injuries.