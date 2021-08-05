Hansal Mehta announces next directorial ‘Faraaz’

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday announced his next directorial feature titled ‘Faraaz’, a taut action-thriller depicting the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in July 2016.

The Hansal Mehta directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks along Mahana Films - Sahil Saigal Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.