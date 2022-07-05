‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ screened in Greece

They were particularly amazed to see how Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had tried to cope with her most struggling time along with her only other surviving sister Sheikh Rehana following the brutal assassination of their father and all other family members.
The screening of the film was preceded by a short welcoming speech by the founder of the multilingual library Ioanna Nissiriou.
Bangladesh ambassador Ashud Ahmed thanked the viewers for joining the screening of the documentary film organised as part of the Embassy’s ongoing celebrations of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.
He mentioned his embassy’s plan to organise more such screenings in different corners of Greece in the coming days.