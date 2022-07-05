‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ screened in Greece

The Bangladesh Embassy in Athens, in cooperation with the first multilingual library in Greece, has hosted screening of the documentary film “Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale,” UNB reports.

Held at the “We Need Books” library premises Sunday, the screening was attended by a number of Bangladeshis, students, embassy officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and the local civil society.

The maiden screening of the docudrama in a country like Greece created enthusiasm and curiosity among the audience about prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family and their role in the making of a modern, democratic, secular, and developing nation, said a media statement.