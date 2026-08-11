Salman Shah and Shabnur in love? What Salman’s mother says after 30 years

The pairing of Dhallywood’s short-lived star Salman Shah and actress Shabnur remains highly popular with audiences to this day. Their on-screen chemistry attracted considerable attention, while their personal relationship also became the subject of much discussion following Salman’s death.

At one point, reports began circulating that Salman and Shabnur had been involved in a romantic relation. However, Shabnur has consistently maintained that their relationship was like that between a brother and sister.

Salman Shah’s mother, Neela Chowdhury, has now spoken about the matter. She also said that her son never had a romantic relationship with Shabnur.