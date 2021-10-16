‘A Quiet Place’ star to play Helen Keller in new film

‘Helen & Teacher’ is set in the early 1900s, during Keller’s “tumultuous time at Radcliffe College of Harvard University when her rapidly expanding worldview and sexual awakening brings her into direct conflict with the more conservative Sullivan. When Ms Sullivan is courted by the young and brilliant publisher, John Macy, tensions escalate between the two women threatening the bonds of their friendship,” according to a synopsis of the film, as per Deadline.

The upcoming biopic comes from director Wash Westmoreland, who has helmed films like ‘Still Alice’ and ‘Colette’. In a statement, Westmoreland said ‘Helen & Teacher’ shows a new side of the disability rights advocate not widely known to the public.

“Most people only know of Helen Keller’s story from when she was a child. Helen & Teacher will look at her as a young adult when she developed a radical, world-changing political voice,” he said.

“Today, when some TikTok threads dispute Helen Keller’s achievements and even her existence, it is time for a film that shows her relevance, her brilliance and her unbreakable spirit,” Westmoreland added.