Academy prepones meeting to address sanctions on Will Smith

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin has announced that the board is moving up the meeting date to quickly address the possible sanctions for actor Will Smith who slapped comedian Chris Rock on live TV during the Oscars ceremony last month.

According to Deadline, the scheduled 18 April meeting would now take place 8 April at 9:00 am PT, 10 days prior to the pre-decided date. David Rubin wrote in a letter to the Board of Governors that the decision “is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion,” according to the outlet.

“The 18 April date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr Smith from membership,” Rubin wrote in the letter obtained by Deadline.