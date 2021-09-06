Angelina Jolie reveals she argued with Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein

Academy winner Angelina Jolie recalled having a heated argument with her ex-husband Brad Pitt about him working with Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly abused her during the 1998’s film ‘Playing by Heart’.

Superstar Angelina Jolie recently addressed the alleged sexual abuse she faced during the 1998 Weinstein-produced film ‘Playing by Heart’, in which she starred at age 21. Addressing the ‘scary’ encounter in an interview to an outlet, obtained by People magazine, the 46-year-old explained how she downplayed the same at the time.

“If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted, but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault, it was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape,” Angelina said.