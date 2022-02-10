Attendees not required to provide Covid-19 vaccination proof

After a 2021 ceremony that saw the Academy Awards downsize to a smaller gathering at Los Angeles’ Union Station, the Oscars will return to its traditional setting and also will not require in-person attendees to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

According to Variety, the Oscars will return to its traditional setting in the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard for its upcoming ceremony on 27 March. It is not yet known if the audience size might be reduced this year.