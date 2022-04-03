Daniel Craig tests positive for Covid-19

“Today’s matinee and evening performance of MACBETH are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for Covid this afternoon,” the statement read.
Ticket refunds are available at the place of purchase, according to the show producers.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase,” the statement continued.
The play is directed by Sam Gold, who also directed Craig in Othello off-Broadway, and features original music by Gaelynn Lea.