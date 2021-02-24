Drew Barrymore was ‘out of control’ as a teenager

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore was admitted to a psychiatric ward as a teenager when she went out of control. She recalls the time she spent in a padded room.

Drew’s mother, Jaid Barrymore had her admitted to a facility when she was 13 because she had “too many resources” and her behaviour was getting out of control.

“I used to laugh at those like Malibu 30 day places. Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had. I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Eyes Psychiatric. And you couldn’t mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints, and tied up,” Drew told SiriusXM DJ Howard Stern, according to a femalefirst.co.uk report.