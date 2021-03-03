Eddie Murphy on Hollywood: White men run this business

Hollywood

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy said that there is no diversity in the film industry. The actor said that this disparity is not just race-based but gender based, too.

“It’s been this way for years and years, but it’s not just African-Americans. It’s also about women and other minorities, too. White men run this business. It’s always been this way,” the actor said in an interview to Radio Times, according to dailymail.co.uk.

However, he went on to say that he has never been subjected to racism in his career. “In terms of my work and my career, race has never been an issue. I’ve been making movies for 40 years and never once could I not get a movie made because I was black. I transcended that stuff,” he said.

Murphy, 69, shot to superstardom with blockbuster roles in numerous films including 48 Hrs, the Beverly Hills Cop series, Trading Places (1983) and The Nutty Professor.

