Indiana Jones 5: Makers tap Mads Mikkelsen to join star cast

After English actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge was roped in as the female lead in the new ‘Indiana Jones’ film, the makers have discovered Harrison Ford’s next co-star in Mads Mikkelsen, who is set to join the upcoming instalment.

According to Fox News, film director James Mangold is taking over directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who actually is filling in as a producer and is very much involved in various elements of the film.

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will join Spielberg as producers. The movie will also have John Williams serving as composer. Williams has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise including its iconic theme.