Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck will not reveal wedding plans to avoid press

Newly-engaged star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to keep wedding plans under wraps in order to avoid the avoid “too much media attention”.

Sources close to the couple told Page Six, “After the last time [they got engaged], there won’t be any announcements of when and where they are getting married. They will just do it and then announce.” The couple fondly called ‘Bennifer’ by fans, were first engaged in 2002, but split in 2004, before linking up again last year in April. They began dating in July 2002 while filming the famous box office bomb ‘Gigli’.

The ‘Gone Girl’ actor proposed that November with a USD 2.5 million 6.1-carat pink solitaire custom-made Harry Winston diamond ring.