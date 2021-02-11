Jennifer Lopez was filled with anxiety during lockdown

IANS
Los Angeles
Show judge Jennifer Lopez looks back from her seat during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Show judge Jennifer Lopez looks back from her seat during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she was filled with anxiety when lockdown started but she, along with family, enjoyed therapy during the time.

“At the start we were all filled with anxiety. We were all in the Twilight Zone like everyone else. We never get to do stuff like that [together]. I was trying to take advantage of the time. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship, Lopez told Allure magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: “I do sit on the couch and eat potato chips! The thing is not to get too used to it, because it’s so easy and so fun.”

The COVID pandemic has forced her wedding with baseball star Alex Rodriguez to be delayed.

Advertisement

Talking about her postponed nuptials, she said: “It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas. Maybe it wasn’t the right time.”

This comes after Lopez shared that she is worried and Rodriguez won’t be able to “re-create” their dream wedding.

She said: “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, (but) I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We cancelled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands ... Oh yeah, we’ve talked about (not getting married) for sure.”

Lopez added: “I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before. It’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do?”

More News

Salma Hayek was told she would never make it as an actress

Salma Hayek talks of her 'wild wild waist'

Daisy Ridley is terrified of social media

This file photo taken on 21 November, 2017 shows British actress, Daisy Ridley, part of the cast of `Star Wars: the last Jedi` smiling during a press conference to promote the film in Mexico City. Photo: AFP

For Antonio Banderas, beating Covid was his birthday gift

Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas holds his Biznaga de Oro Honorifica trophy (Honorary Golden Biznaga) for his lifetime achievement during the 20th Festival de Malaga Cine Espanol. Photo: Reuters

George Clooney wants to ‘steer clear of’ politics

George Clooney