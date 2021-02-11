Jennifer Lopez was filled with anxiety during lockdown

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she was filled with anxiety when lockdown started but she, along with family, enjoyed therapy during the time.

“At the start we were all filled with anxiety. We were all in the Twilight Zone like everyone else. We never get to do stuff like that [together]. I was trying to take advantage of the time. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship, Lopez told Allure magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: “I do sit on the couch and eat potato chips! The thing is not to get too used to it, because it’s so easy and so fun.”

The COVID pandemic has forced her wedding with baseball star Alex Rodriguez to be delayed.