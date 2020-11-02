Johnny Depp libel case verdict due in London

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will learn on Monday if he has won his libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun for branding him a “wife-beater” in a case that laid bare his chaotic lifestyle.

Judge Andrew Nicol will deliver his long-awaited verdict at 1000 GMT, after three weeks of rancorous testimony at the High Court in London that included claims of drug abuse and domestic violence.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor sued the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and the author of the article over claims he was violent to ex-wife Amber Heard during their volatile two-year marriage.

The legal odds would appear to be stacked in Depp’s favour in a case that has been dubbed “the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century”.