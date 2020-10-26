Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet US Box Office again

"The performance of 'Honest Thief' proves that moviegoers haven't given up on the theatrical experience and that an action thriller starring Liam Neeson is the perfect antidote to today's trying times and supplies that big screen escape that audiences have been craving," Dergarabedian said. "With an unlimited supply of content at home on the small screen, it should be heartening to theatrical exhibition that movies in theaters remain relevant to audiences and even though the box office numbers (for obvious reasons) are lower than what would be typically seen at this time of year, there is clearly an interest by consumers in the movie theater experience."

The New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco markets remained closed due to the pandemic along with the Regal Cinemas chain, which shuttered its 536 US locations on 8 October. Other US theaters are operating with reduced hours and at reduced capacity with social distancing restrictions.

101 Studios' third weekend of family comedy "The War With Grandpa" showed solid holding power with a 25 per cent decline to $1.9 million at 2,345 venues for a 17-day total of $9.7 million. The Robert De Niro vehicle led the box office over the Columbus Day weekend with $4 million, breaking the five-weekend winning streak of "Tenet," the big-budget Christopher Nolan thriller.

Disney's opening of horror-thriller "The Empty Man" debuted softly with $1.3 million at 2,027 domestic locations. In the film, James Badge Dale stars as an ex-cop dealing with a secretive group trying to summon a supernatural entity. "The Empty Man" was developed at 20th Century Fox before Disney bought the Fox entertainment assets last year.

Christoper Nolan's "Tenet" also took in $1.3 million at 1,801 domestic site, declining only 15% in its eighth weekend. Warner Bros. opted to open "Tenet" in North America on Labor Day weekend and has seen domestic results top $52 million. The international results have been respectable with nearly $290 million, but the film's modest domestic performance signaled a reluctance by many U.S. moviegoers to return to multiplexes amid the ongoing pandemic. Major studios have been delaying virtually every other high-profile release as a result.