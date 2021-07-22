'Nomadland' director Chloe Zhao to sit on Venice film jury

Director Chloe Zhao, fresh off her "Nomadland" best film win at this year's Academy Awards, will sit on the jury of the upcoming Venice Film Festival, organisers said Wednesday.

The annual international festival, to be held on the glitzy island of Lido from 1-11 September, will be headed by jury president Bong Joon Ho, the South Korean director whose "Parasite" won an Oscar for best film in 2019.