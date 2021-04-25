Russell Crowe confirms he is playing Zeus in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Veteran actor Russell Crowe recently revealed the character he will play in the upcoming Marvel movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

As per People magazine, Crowe was speculated to be a part of the movie when he was seen in a photo with actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife. After swirling speculation, Crowe seemed to confirm he’s starring in the upcoming fourth ‘Thor’ movie, which has been filming in his native Australia. The Oscar-winning actor appeared on an Australian radio show this week where he apparently revealed his role in the anticipated Marvel movie.

While speaking during an episode of the Australian radio programme ‘Joy Breakfast with The Murphys’, Crowe not only revealed that he is playing Zeus, he also said he is almost done playing his part in the movie.

“Now, I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios and around about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4,” Crowe said at the end of the interview.