Tom Hanks: Theatres will survive COVID-19

Hollywood star Tom Hanks feels the shift to streaming world is a due change, and says that movie theatres will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Collider, Hanks opened up about the impact of the pandemic on the business, and the shift of many films to release on streaming services, reports variety.com.

“A sea change was due, anyway. It was coming, “Hanks said, sharing that the streaming platforms have allowed viewers to watch movies from their homes.

“Will movie theatres still exist? Absolutely, they will. In some ways, I think the exhibitors—once they’re up and open—are going to have the freedom of choice of what movies they’re going to play,” Hanks shared.

Hanks believes theatres will remain to be the go-to release option for big budget franchises.