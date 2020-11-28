‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is all about real sweat: Miles Teller

Actor Miles Teller insists no special effects-ridden scenes were used to film the action sequences of the Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick.

He stars in the sequel to 1986 hit Top Gun as Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw, the son of Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw who was portrayed by actor Anthony Edwards. In the first film, Goose had died.

“There is no green screen in a ‘Top Gun’ movie. Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it. The production was over the course of a full year, which was definitely the longest shoot I have ever been part of,” said Teller, reports femalefirst.co.uk.