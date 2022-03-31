Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap: Academy

Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars ceremony after attacking comedian Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Wednesday, as it began disciplinary action against the mega star.

Smith could face expulsion from the Academy for the open-handed slap, which came moments before he was handed the best actor award for his role in “King Richard”—an announcement greeted with cheers by the audience.

“While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” a statement said.

The Academy, the body that hands out the Oscars, said it would hold a vote on what action should be taken against Smith over the globally televised assault, which marred Hollywood’s most important evening.