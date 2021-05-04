Zack Snyder was scared of being sued for his version of ‘Justice League’

Filmmaker Zack Snyder, who released his version of “Justice League” a while back, was scared he would be embroiled in a legal suit with the film’s producers Warner Bros. due to the public campaign that led to it.

Snyder had to back out of superhero film in May 2017 due to his daughter Autumn committing suicide at the age of 20. He was replaced by Joss Whedon, who changed the film, which did not go down well with fans.

A huge public uproar resulted in the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign.

The filmmaker says that while he was all for the idea, he did not expect it would happen because he was scared of a lawsuit from Warner Bros.