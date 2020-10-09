'Hospital Playlist' wins hearts

Most of the parts of this series were shot in a hospital, a place known as the microcosm of life -- where some people are being born and some meet their end.

'Hospital Playlist' has different kinds of names all around the world, but most of the viewers were wondering, what the English title meant. What’s a playlist has to do with a medical drama? But then, after about an hour watching the drama, we got the “ohh” moment that made the title make sense. Because this drama also deals with a story of re-starting a band formed by the five friends.

There are new songs in every episode. There’s a lot of sentimentalities as they perform songs they enjoyed in their youth. While the songs are great on its own, the band is especially meaningful as the friends carve out time to spend with each other in their busy schedules. The production team chose songs that not only reflect the atmosphere of the drama and fit the actors but also reflect the plot of each episode. The band session scenes affirm how regular bonding moments with your friends are necessary and also possible, no matter how busy you are.