'Hunger Games' prequel 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' unveiled at CinemaCon

As per reports from The Verge, the teaser did not show any footage from the movie which is currently in production, nor did it reveal the cast of the film. However, the clip panned over striking shots of icy tree branches and eye-catching gold as the text read, "The world will discover... who is a songbird... and who is a snake."

The best-selling dystopian trilogy of 'The Hunger Games,' 'Catching Fire' and 'Mockingjay' by Suzanne Collins was first published in 2008 and later developed into four films. Generating global box office revenue of USD 3 billion, the 'Hunger Games' films propelled Jennifer Lawrence to superstardom.