'I won't be able to do the type of drama people want to watch now'

My parents will be visiting the US towards the end of this month. I’ll get to meet them there. I came exclusively for the exhibition. The exhibition will be happening at Gallery Chitrak. I am tremendously grateful to Muniruzzaman, executive director and Zahir Uddin, director of gallery Chitrak. I met them three years ago in the Polish capital Warsaw, at the house of Bangladesh ambassador to Poland at the time, Mahfuzur Rahman. They said, “If you want to do an exhibition, let us know. You are welcomed at the new Chitrak.”

Even more delights were awaiting me. Mahfuzur Rahman has returned from Poland now and spending his retirement in Dhaka. He is an art enthusiast and critique. He offered to write about my work in the catalogue. So I confirmed my ticket to Dhaka without wasting a moment. I am even more delighted to say that the exhibition is being curated by extremely talented and young artist Opar Zaman. My artist friend Imran Hossain Piplu is also providing various supports silently. How many more people do I talk about!