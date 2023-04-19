100 years of Disney: Catapulting cartoons to global fame

At that time, his film production company had already been in business for more than 30 years and was one of the most successful in the US — with cartoons!

Mickey Mouse had not only become a screen hero, but was already smiling on T-shirts, footballs and toothbrush cups. One year later, in 1955, the cartoon mouse even came to life at the first Disneyland to open in California.

Walt Disney, who grew up on a farm in Missouri, started out as a commercial artist and then discovered animated films. With just 40$ in his pocket, he set off for Hollywood and, exactly 100 years ago, in 1923, founded the Walt Disney Company, today a billion-dollar enterprise.

“It’s kind of fun to do the impossible,” was one of the cartoon pioneer’s convictions.