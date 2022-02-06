India announces two-day mourning at Lata Mangeshkar's death

India will observe a two-day national mourning in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai this morning, reports BSS.

The national flag will fly half-mast for the two days as a mark of profound respect to the great singer, the government announced today. However, her funeral will be held at 6.30pm Sunday with full state honour.

Prior to that, her body would be kept in Shivaji Park in Mumbai to allow public to pay last tribute to the legendary singer, media reports said.