Introducing the new Japanese hit: JO1

With rock band Tokyo Jihen announcing a comeback on the first day of the year and popular pop groups Arashi and E-girls going into hiatus and disbanding respectively, 2020 is probably going to be a big year for the Japanese entertainment scene. Amid the shifts with the familiar names, many up-and-coming musicians have been gaining momentum and are set to take over the charts this year.
Since Korean pop is getting popular day by day, many South Korean music companies are now stepping into the world of J-pop, a trend highlighted by groups such as NiziU, JO1 (pronounced as Jeiowan) and a forthcoming boy band from BTS’ company Big Hit Entertainment. By working some K-pop magic, these acts are an effort to take J-pop global and pull in plenty of yen along the way.
In December 2019, "JO1" was born from the popular survival audition program "PRODUCE 101 JAPAN", a spin-off of South Korea's "Produce" idol audition series on Mnet, owned by CJ ENM. The 11-members of JO1 (Issei Mamehara, Ren Kawashiri, Takumi Kawanishi, Shosei Ohira, Shion Tsurubo, Ruki Shiroiwa, Kimata Shoya, Junki Kono, Sho Yonashiro, Kei Sato, and Sukai Kinjo) were selected from about 6,000 people by a general audience vote called "National Producer".
JO1 debuted only three months after the final battle of "PRODUCE 101 JAPAN". Through the audition and the rigorous training, all 11 people made a brilliant debut with overwhelming performance and sophisticated visuals like different people. They made a commendable debut in Japan in March, by selling over 360,000 copies of their debut single album "Protostar," certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. With their song “INFINITY” JO1 shoot to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100.
Following the Oricon daily single ranking, JO1’s debut single also won the first appearance in the weekly single ranking with sales of 327,000 already in the first week. JO1's single became the second-biggest selling album among the new artists in Japan, generating sales worth 640 million yen (US$599 million) during the first half of 2020. Outside of music, the group has also secured several high-profile commercial endorsement deals, including from mobile carrier Softbank and Nike.
Although formed entirely of Japanese members and promoting exclusively in Japan, the proverbial DNA that runs deep in JO1, from the music to the choreography, is unmistakably that of K-pop. After the group's official announcement in the fall of 2019, the band traveled to South Korea to produce its debut single and train under the traditional K-pop practice regimen, with several South Korean songwriters co-credited in the production of the band's single album. On 6 December, the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards MAMA were held in Paju, South Korea. Three Japanese acts received awards at the show. Grouped in with the main awards category, which centers on KPop, was JO1, who won Best New Asian Artiste.
Last year marked a paradigm shift for the music industry in Japan. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a move toward digital, an area the nation’s labels and artists have long bristled at embracing. With people stuck at home, unable to go to concerts or pop into CD stores, companies had to adapt to the internet, whether by uploading entire discographies to subscription streaming services or putting on livestreamed shows. In 2020, J-pop finally caught up with the 21st century.
At the first online live "JO1 1st Live Streaming Concert" STARLIGHT " held in December 2020, about 40 countries including the United States, Australia, China, South Korea, Thailand, India, France, Bangladesh and Indonesia JO1 was watched by about 120,000 people, including people from the local community, and was highly evaluated for its performance. That was a performance which is the true value of JO1 that has been further enhanced from "STARLIGHT" with the concept of "traveling in space with JO1". It will be a live that you can thoroughly enjoy.
Their 1st photo book "Progress" released by the global boy group JO1 on January 27th has been urgently decided to be reprinted. In response to this reprint, the cumulative total has already exceeded 80,000 copies. This book is a photo book that summarizes the debut year of JO1. Not only the newly shot, but also the appearance during the live performance is fully recorded. From solo interviews to member roundtables to off-shots with a glimpse of the back side of the shoot, the page is 176 pages full of volume.
JO1 recently celebrated their 1st anniversary on 4 March 2021. As a gift to the fans, two videos "YOUNG (JO1 ver.) PERFORMANCE VIDEO" and "Grand Master (JO1 ver.) PERFORMANCE VIDEO" were released on the official YouTube channel in the costume of their trainee days.These two songs were given as the theme songs in the final episode of "PRODUCE 101 JAPAN" where the group was born. Still, a commemorative photo of the members who took the same pose as at the press conference after the debut was decided is also released, and you can see their growth one year after their debut. Celebrating the 1st anniversary of their debut, the release of their 3rd single "CHALLENGER" has been decided on April 28th, ", and also announced that JO1 will hold its first tour in the winter of 2021 and the dates will be announced later.
"CHALLENGER" is going to be released on 28 April of this year with the concept of "JO1, stepping into the unknown world". According to LAPONE ENTERTAINMENT (JO1’s agency), it will be released in all three forms: first limited edition A, first limited edition B, and regular edition. The first limited edition A comes with a DVD, and the first limited edition B comes with a gorgeous PHOTOBOOK. Excited?
Just like K-Pop, Japanese pop also has its own uniqueness. So give a try and vibe with JPOP now. They deserve your attention too. And don’t forget to support our rookie boy band JO1. Help them grow.
* Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 10th grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka