Introducing the new Japanese hit: JO1

With rock band Tokyo Jihen announcing a comeback on the first day of the year and popular pop groups Arashi and E-girls going into hiatus and disbanding respectively, 2020 is probably going to be a big year for the Japanese entertainment scene. Amid the shifts with the familiar names, many up-and-coming musicians have been gaining momentum and are set to take over the charts this year.

Since Korean pop is getting popular day by day, many South Korean music companies are now stepping into the world of J-pop, a trend highlighted by groups such as NiziU, JO1 (pronounced as Jeiowan) and a forthcoming boy band from BTS’ company Big Hit Entertainment. By working some K-pop magic, these acts are an effort to take J-pop global and pull in plenty of yen along the way.

In December 2019, "JO1" was born from the popular survival audition program "PRODUCE 101 JAPAN", a spin-off of South Korea's "Produce" idol audition series on Mnet, owned by CJ ENM. The 11-members of JO1 (Issei Mamehara, Ren Kawashiri, Takumi Kawanishi, Shosei Ohira, Shion Tsurubo, Ruki Shiroiwa, Kimata Shoya, Junki Kono, Sho Yonashiro, Kei Sato, and Sukai Kinjo) were selected from about 6,000 people by a general audience vote called "National Producer".