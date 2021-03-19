Is all this living really worth dying for?

The film tells us that before babies are born, their souls have to find a ‘spark’ a characteristic attribute that will determine who they grow up to be in order to be allowed passageway down to Earth. Until then, there are several famous mentors who are happy to help them realize their true calling in life. Just like Joe has to make it to his first jazz recital in one piece, while 22 slowly understands what it means to live on Earth, go for a walk in the Big Apple, eat and taste pizza, have conversations with friends — all for the first time — and enjoy the quintessential human experience. The movie’s madcap in bursts and quite whimsical occasionally, but at the heart of it, Soul is an incredibly emotional story told with the deftest of touches, passing on a striking message to adults more than kids: In the obsessive pursuit of your passion, don’t miss out on appreciating the life and people around you.

Pixar has made a warm-hearted legacy out of anthropomorphising objects, creatures, and even feelings that we might not otherwise assign personality traits. Whether it’s Andy’s inanimate toys or a trash-compacting robot rummaging in the post-apocalypse, the animation house finds humanity in the unlikeliest of places. Each new story gets to the root of why people think and feel, often confronting subject matters untried in a form narrowly deemed kids’ stuff. Now a semi-transparent soul, Joe resists the white light of eternity, where other souls disappear with a crackle like bugs in a zapper—an unintentionally frightening image—and races in the other direction, announcing, “I’m not dying today, not when my life just started.”

Among all of the out-there ideas in Soul, the most confronting comes when Moonwind remarks, “When joy becomes an obsession, one becomes disconnected from life.” For those who have lofty expectations from life, it’s hardly an inspirational message. Instead, it feels like a salve to a life bound for disappointment and uncertainty. And yet, the film’s lesson remains healthy and realistic—and I dare say, sophisticated—suggesting that life should not be defined by professional success alone. People regularly must roll with the punches, navigate failure, and subsist through the seemingly mundane. But when people have such singular aspirations (“I would die a happy man if I could perform with Dorthea Williams,” Joe declares early on), they forget that a single experience is not a life. There are a million finer moments in between major events that should be cherished to the same extent. And a more conventional film would have implied that those experiences have lesser value than the rare dream-come-true.

‘Soul’ may not quite have the emotional highs of ‘Coco’ or the visionary genius that shaped ‘Inside Out’, but is still a remarkable addition to Pixar’s cannon of wins that don’t just comfort the soul, but outright embrace it.

* Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 10th grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka