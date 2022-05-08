'It is not easy to understand him'

There used to be no such festivals there on his birth anniversary because it falls under the Rarh region. The soil there was harsh and there used to be a water crisis. The water level used to fall low. Rabindranath announced a break for everyone at the ashram then. The heat was terrible back then.

When we were studying at Santiniketan, we used to get a break after the celebration of Pahela Baishakh, Bengali New Year. But, I used to stay back. I came home only during the Puja vacation. Those of us who stayed back at the ashram used to sing one Rabindra Sangeet after another sitting at the glass temple on 25th Baishakh.