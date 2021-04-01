Jaya Ahsan wins Filmfare award

Jaya Ahsan of Bangladesh won the Filmfare (Bangla) critics’ award for her performance in the Tollywood movies ‘Bijaya’ and ‘Robibar’. The award ceremony took place on Wednesday at a Kolkata hotel. The award event scheduled for last year was shifted to this year due to the Covid outbreak.

Jaya received the invitation from the organisers only a day in advance to join the event. She was stunned to learn that she had been nominated for the award for her performance in the two movies. She has been unsure about attending the event. She was only actually sure after undergoing the Covid tests and actually boarding the aircraft.

Speaking to Prothom Alo from Kolkata last night, Jaya said, “I am happy to receive the award. But my friends her and my film industry associates are even more thrilled than I am!”