K-pop idols and their obsessive fans

We have to admit that we’ve all been fans of a singer or a band once in our lives. All of us most probably know that indescribable excitement when we see our favorite artistes in concert or even through a screen. But when our obsession with them becomes dangerous, we become ‘sasaengs’.

The term sasaeng comes from the Korean words ‘Sa’ which means "private" and ‘saeng’ meaning "life". That’s why fans who stalk or engages in other behavior constituting an invasion of the privacy of celebrities are called sasaengs. You might think about what’s wrong with being an obsessive fan, but you have to understand that K-Pop is not just a cultural phenomenon, but an industry.

After ruthless years of training and giving up everything for this career, K-pop idols can’t even live peacefully for the sasaeng fans even after debuting. Sasaeng fans are like the nemeses of K-Pop. While most of us normal fans would usually adore our idols from a distance, this isn’t the same for the sasaeng fans.