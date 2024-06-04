Actress Shimana passes away

Popular model and actress Rista Laboni Shimana passed away on Tuesday morning due to a brain haemorrhage at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), reports UNB.

She was 39.

Her brother, Ejaz Bin Ali, and her ex-husband, singer Parvez Sazzad, confirmed the matter.

Shimana breathed her last around 6:00 am on Tuesday. Earleir, she was admitted to a hospital on 21 May after suffering a brain stroke and having been unconscious for the past 14 days. She went through several complications and was put on life support.

According to her family, Shimana fell ill all of a sudden on the night of May 21 and was rushed to a private hospital in Dhaka's Dhanmondi. Later, she was shifted to another hospital in Dhanmondi for better treatment the following day.

