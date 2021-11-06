Latin Grammy-winning singer Mendonca dies in Brazil crash

Authorities have launched an investigation, said local police chief Ivan Lopes.
"We still cannot say what caused the plane to crash, but there is damage that suggests that the plane collided with a (power) antenna before falling," Lopes said at a press conference.
Local TV showed footage of firefighters working to remove the bodies from the plane, which crashed in a rocky area next to a waterfall.
The accident took place in a rural area near the city of Caratinga, where the artist was scheduled to give a concert later Friday.
Mendonca, who won a 2019 Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album, was wildly popular in her native Brazil and beyond, with 22 million followers on YouTube and more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify.