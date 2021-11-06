Latin Grammy-winning singer Mendonca dies in Brazil crash

Marilia Mendonca, one of the hottest young stars of Brazil's answer to country music, died in a plane crash on Friday, officials said.

The 26-year-old mega-popular "sertanejo" singer was killed when the small plane she was traveling in crashed in Minas Gerais state, firefighters said.

The crash also killed the Latin Grammy-winner's producer and one of her uncles -- who worked with the singer -- as well as the two pilots.