Loren Mendes' movie set for release

On the morning of 30 August this year, Loren Mendes was found hanging in her flat at Kalachanpur, Baridhara. Loren wrote a note on her mobile notepad before she died. She had written that her friends should come to see her if she died. But that was not possible due to coronavirus.

Loren Mendes began her career four years ago through photo-shoots and modelling. She appeared in music videos and acted in plays too. Imran Sowdagar was her co-star in 'Golpota Emnei Bhalo'.