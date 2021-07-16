‘Memories of the Alhambra’: A revolutionary world of gaming

As the very first K-drama focused on AR games, ‘Memories of The Alhambra’ boasts with a budget of $25 million. Everything in this 16 episode drama is perfectly done along with the action scenes, cinematography, and cast members. Generally, the show felt like there is no one under-performed as all the casts did an excellent job playing their respective characters no matter how small their roles are. It was great to watch Hyun Bin portraying the main character.

The character of the game developer was played by the famous K-pop boy band ‘EXO’ member, Park Chanyeol. And then we have Park Shin Hye in the role of Jung HeeJoo, who runs a hostel and where Jin Woo stays in Granada. Her brother is the inventor of the AR game, but she has no idea about it. For portraying HeeJoo’s character, Park Shin Hye learned to play the classical guitar and speak Spanish.

The series is not just especially interesting due to its story and genre, but also since unlike other South Korean series, a significant part of this was shot in Europe. A large part of the filming happened in Spain, to be precise in Barcelona, Granada, and Girona. Next to the scenes that they could not shoot in Spain for various reasons were therefore shot in Slovenia and also some scenes were filmed in Hungary. The locations in these two countries acted as alternatives to the Spanish locations in the storyboard. They also presented the actual Alhambra Palace of Granada so gorgeously that you would want to pack your bags immediately and buy plane tickets to Spain right after you watch the first episode. It's the perfect setting too for the story they're trying to tell.