Mithila reunites with Srijit after five months

Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila who married Indian filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee has arranged a special permission from Bangladesh government to reconcile with her husband in India.

The actress said it was no less than a battle to arrange the permission to travel to India during this pandemic situation.

Borders between India and Bangladesh have been closed for months due to coronavirus outbreak worldwide. Travelling between the two countries has also been suspended almost for five months.

Mithila got married to Srijit on 6 December last year. They both kept the marriage secret at the beginning. Later, a wedding reception was organised on 29 April this year in India's Kolkata. Srijit went to Africa to film the third movie of the series 'Kakababu'. Mithila returned to Bangladesh.