Ukrainian actors tell tales of war onstage

He and his wife Tetyana -- who also stars in the play -- were forced to flee Ukraine ten days into Russia's invasion, after seeing "rockets and helicopters swirling" above their Kyiv home.

"It was impossible to understand, no one believed that there would be a war, but it happened," said 62-year-old Zinovenko, who has starred in several Ukrainian films, series and performances.

The actor had not written a play before, but when he and his family found safety in Denmark, he said that "everything that was in my heart, it all came out on paper".

"Everything I heard, saw and understood. I wanted to put it all on paper," he said.