Sharmila Tagore steals limelight, sings along to a Tagore song

The clock stroke 10:00am at the Samson H Lounge of Dhaka Club on Sunday. With a beaming smile on her face, Sharmila Tagore entered the auditorium and the cameras started to move keeping her in the centre. As always, she snatched the limelight there.

On the chilly winter morning, this Bengali actress arrived donning a floral print georgette sari and a black cardigan. This veteran actress, a member of the Jorashanko Tagore dynasty, exuded aristocracy in her silver hair, a watch on her wrist and rings on her fingers.

Though she had visited Dhaka thrice before, this is the first time she came to attend the Dhaka International Film Festival. She has been relied with the duty of a jury for the competition in Asian Cinema section at the festival.

Sharmila Tagore came to the inauguration of the ‘10th International Women Filmmakers Conference’, organised as a part of the film festival and became the ‘star’ of the show.

This member of the Jorashanko Tagore family inaugurated the conference by lighting up Mongol Prodeep (auspicious oil lamp) while the Tagore song ‘Aguner Poroshmoni’ played in the background.