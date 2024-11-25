Tk 5m fund for Nuhash Humayun’s film cancelled

Four years ago Nuhash Humayun had announced making a film titled ‘Moving Bangladesh’. Though there was a crisis of producers in the beginning, the film received funds from quite a few foreign film festivals later.

Not only that, even the ministry of information and communication technology (ICT) showed interest of being involved in the film. But according to latest news, the ICT ministry has cancelled the allocation of Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh) given to the film.

It was learnt after speaking to the ICT ministry that an allocation of Tk 5 million had been announced for the film after reading the script in 2022 while the Awami League government was in power. Though the ministry was interested before, the film is not receiving that allocation any longer.

Mohammad Nazrul Islam, director of Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (IDEA) project running under Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT division, told Prothom Alo on 18 November, “There was an allocation of Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh) in the name of the film ‘Moving Bangladesh’ on the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) of the ministry.”