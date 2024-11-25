Tk 5m fund for Nuhash Humayun’s film cancelled
Four years ago Nuhash Humayun had announced making a film titled ‘Moving Bangladesh’. Though there was a crisis of producers in the beginning, the film received funds from quite a few foreign film festivals later.
Not only that, even the ministry of information and communication technology (ICT) showed interest of being involved in the film. But according to latest news, the ICT ministry has cancelled the allocation of Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh) given to the film.
It was learnt after speaking to the ICT ministry that an allocation of Tk 5 million had been announced for the film after reading the script in 2022 while the Awami League government was in power. Though the ministry was interested before, the film is not receiving that allocation any longer.
Mohammad Nazrul Islam, director of Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (IDEA) project running under Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT division, told Prothom Alo on 18 November, “There was an allocation of Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh) in the name of the film ‘Moving Bangladesh’ on the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) of the ministry.”
“At the moment, there’s no intention of producing the film under this project. And, it’s not the job of the ICT ministry to produce films. So, the ministry had to step back from its decision to invest in the film for the time being,” he added.
The film ‘Moving Bangladesh’ came into discussion for the first when it received a fund of USD 89,800 from Taipei Film Commission of Taiwan. The funding amounts to more than 10.7 million (1.07 crore) now when converted in Bangladeshi taka.
The film had also received a funding of Tk 2.5 million (Tk 25 lakh) from ScreenCraft Film Fund. Not only that, the film has received various assistance from Tokyo Grant Financing Market, Marche du Film of Cannes Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival and Film Bazaar of India as well.
It had also been reported by sources of ‘Goopy Bagha Productions’, the house producing the film ‘Moving Bangladesh’ that many others from Bangladesh have shown interest of investing in the film as well.
In continuation of that, the ICT ministry got involved in the production of this film later. One of the producers, Arifur Rahman said, “Moving Bangladesh is film capable of branding our country. That’s the reason we wanted them to be included at that time.”
Later this producer said, “For a film, we have to go through a process involving three to five years. The job of the producer in this long period is to do fundraising. Since it’s consuming a lot of time, many new investors are joining in while many are leaving the project. Even we turn down producers sometimes.”
“As it takes time, many don’t want to wait till the end and step back. The allocated Tk 5 million is a fairly small amount compared to the kind of funding required to make Moving Bangladesh now. This would not be an obstacle for the film’s production,” he continued.
Arifur Rahman further said that the film has received a major funding already. There are other investors of the country involved as well. Many other producers still want to be a part of the film. “Even now producers from home and abroad want to be involved in the production of the film. For, our film would be well received by the audience,” he said.
“We would be easily able to get back our investments from this project. Rather, it will be a loss to those parting ways with the film. You have to understand the value of this film. You have to understand who are the people involved in this film and what their backgrounds are. At this point there’s nothing worry about who left the project,” he added.
Nuhash Humayun said that the matters relating to investments in the film are being looked after by the producer. He’s putting his mind to the script and matters related to directing the film.
Nuhash said, “I feel that as long as the story line is alright, there’s nothing to worry about. On each of my projects, I spend more time on perfecting the story and the script. I have made short films and web films already and this is the first time I’m making a feature film. We have indeed received major funding from abroad for the film ‘Moving Bangladesh’. And, we are moving on with the pre-production.”
When asked when he wanted to start filming, Nuhash said, “I don’t want to produce anything unless the script is hundred per cent okay. Before everything, I myself want to be happy with the script. The preparations are nearly finished from my part. The producers have given me that freedom.”
Producer Arif said that it’s not a political plot. The film will speak of the youth of this country. It’s a story relevant for all times. They want to start with the shooting next year, he added.