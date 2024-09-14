Nuhash Humayun in Hollywood

Two years ago, Nuhash Humayun’s directorial ‘Moshari’ won an award at the Oscar-qualifying film festival ‘South by Southwest’. The short film also won at several other film festivals afterwards. Since then Nuhash Humayun has been under the radar of production companies and agencies in Hollywood. At that time, Oscar winning director Jordan Peele and actor Riz Ahmed joined the film as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Nuhash signed a contract with ‘Anonymous Content’, one of the top agencies in Hollywood. This young director said, “My contacts in the Hollywood market started growing after this agreement. I started working with Hollywood industry in full swing with mediation of the agency. I have made connections with a lot of people. And this was the beginning.”