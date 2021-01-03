My mother is my only inspiration for my cinema: Nuhash

After displaying his skills in making short films, dramas and ads, Nuhash Humayun has now set his sights on full-length films. The film, ‘Moving Bangladesh,’ will be based on a true story. Nuhash talked to Prothom Alo on his upcoming project as well as other activities.
We hear your feature film will be based on a true event. Why did you choose this story?
It’s very challenging to make a film based on a true story. You get a lot of freedom in making a story of your own, but that’s not possible in case of a true story. Despite being a true event, it’s not a documentary. The whole story has been told keeping the real event exactly as it was. I’ve found this challenge very interesting. Not so many films have been made on true events in the Bangladesh perspective. More films should be made on true stories. There were some other aspects involved too.
The premiere of film ‘Iti, Tomari Dhaka’ at Busan Film Festival got an extraordinary response from the audience. This increased after the film released on Netflix. Since then, I have been thinking about presenting my country and coming up with something of an international standard in cinema. The entire world has now become a country. Through this film, I want to show Bangladesh bit differently, in a way people don’t see usually. It’s a story of inspiration, a travel story of a young person.
How much work has been done on the film so far?
Research has been on for a year. The screenplay has been finalised. The story of the film will be first launched in the Indian film market. There are many Indian producers in the co-production market. I’m very excited about it.
When will shooting start?
At the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.
What will you do for the meantime?
My work on ads and drama will continue. Meantime, I will develop the film project step by step.
Who are the actors?
It may be new faces, no decision’s been made yet. The selection of actors will be a lengthy process. They must go through auditions and other processes. There’s been no leniency in actor selection.
You mother bought you a camera in your childhood. Is she your inspiration to take up filmmaking?
My mother is my only inspiration for my cinema. She bought me a camera when I was 12 or 13. My mom thought I would use it as hobby. Later, when she saw me making a short film, she allowed me to shoot at home. Mother never allowed father to do so! Mom was always with me during this journey. Father was too, but mother gave me the support.
Your birthday was 1 January. Any thoughts on the day?
It feels good to celebrate the whole day on my birthday because work keeps me busy throughout the year. When my birthday comes, I feel I must set a milestone. All of us have been through a lot in 2020 so I didn’t make any New Year resolution. Whatever happens will happen, I will continue to doing my thing.
What would you want to do, but don’t have the time to do?
I like painting very much but now I don’t get the time. I want to do it and I will make time in future.
* The piece has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna