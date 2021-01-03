My mother is my only inspiration for my cinema: Nuhash

It’s very challenging to make a film based on a true story. You get a lot of freedom in making a story of your own, but that’s not possible in case of a true story. Despite being a true event, it’s not a documentary. The whole story has been told keeping the real event exactly as it was. I’ve found this challenge very interesting. Not so many films have been made on true events in the Bangladesh perspective. More films should be made on true stories. There were some other aspects involved too.

The premiere of film ‘Iti, Tomari Dhaka’ at Busan Film Festival got an extraordinary response from the audience. This increased after the film released on Netflix. Since then, I have been thinking about presenting my country and coming up with something of an international standard in cinema. The entire world has now become a country. Through this film, I want to show Bangladesh bit differently, in a way people don’t see usually. It’s a story of inspiration, a travel story of a young person.