Bob Dylan confident Timothee Chalamet will nail his role in upcoming biopic

Music icon Bob Dylan has expressed full confidence in Timothee Chalamet's ability to portray him in the highly anticipated biopic 'A Complete Unknown', set for release this Christmas Day.

The legendary singer-songwriter, known for his poetic lyrics and influence on 1960s music, took to social media on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the film and the actor playing him.

"There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!)," Dylan wrote, acknowledging the upcoming release, adding, "Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy's a brilliant actor, so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me."

Directed by James Mangold, 'A Complete Unknown' is set in the summer of 1961, when the 19-year-old Bob Dylan first arrived in New York City from Minnesota with little more than his guitar and dreams of making it big in the music world.