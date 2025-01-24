Man spotted in CCTV footage at Saif’s home is not my son: Shariful’s father

Mumbai police has arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad as the main accused in connection to the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. However, Sharful’s father has told Prothom Alo that the person arrested by the police is his son, Shariful but the person spotted in the CCTV footage was someone else and not his son.

Shariful Islam’s father Ruhul Amin Fakir told Prothom Alo over the phone, “I don't understand how my son could do this. The person I’m seeing in the CCTV footage is not my son. The person who has been arrested by the police is my son.”

“My son has no resemblance with the facial structure and hairstyle of the person that can be seen in the CCTV footage. My son used to back brush his hair and didn’t grow his hair up to the forehead,” he added.